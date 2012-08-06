"French Accommodation Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile" - New Market Report

New Consumer Goods market report from Timetric: "French Accommodation Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- The French hotel industry recorded 3,400 hotel closures during the last 15 years and more are expected over the forecast period. Most of the closures were in the independent budget category, which were not able to cope up with declining levels of demand due to the recession and marketing costs. Tax incentives are a strong stimulus for investments in the hotel industry, especially in urban areas, as they have the benefit of being less seasonal. Operators such as Accor, Park and Suites, Cerise by Exhor, Odalys City, Hipark and Citadines are expanding their operations in France.
Scope
This report provides an extensive analysis of the accommodation market in France:
- It details historical values for the accommodation industry in France for 2007-2011, along with forecast figures for 2012-2016
- It provides comprehensive analysis of the accommodation market, as well as individual category values for both the 2007-2011 review period and the 2012-2016 forecast period
- The report profiles the top accommodation companies in France
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Take strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the accommodation industry in France
- Understand the demand and supply-side dynamics within the accommodation market in France, along with key market trends and growth opportunities
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Accor S.A., Lucien Barriere Hotels & Casinos
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- French Transportation Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile
- France Transportation Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile
- France Accommodation Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile
- French Tourism Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile
- Turkish Accommodation Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile
- Indonesian Accommodation Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile
- Chinese Accommodation Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile
- Mexican Accommodation Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile
- Russian Accommodation Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile
- Philippines Accommodation Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile