Guipavas, Bretagne -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Translated to English, Cache Coeur’s meaning is to “hide the heart”. But through the success in sales this brand of boutique maternity and nursing lingerie has had in France-it’s safe to say there’s nothing to hide. Creating in 2008 by Audrey and Philippe Trolliet, Cache Coeur’s exclusive selection of boutique maternity clothes has crossed many borders separating cultures and fashions. Dedicated to the new generation of mothers, Cache Coeur’s lingerie has been about giving women the opportunity to celebrate femininity and fertility.



Not once has it ever been about “hiding the baby bump”, Cache Coeur’s designs are for all facets of motherhood, among the most beautiful stages of a woman’s life. And with the newest innovations of quality and comfort combined with the finest and most elegant fashions from France, Cache Coeur lingerie aims to make it as accessible and amazing an experience for all moms and moms-to-be as possible.



Mastering the modern touch, Cache Coeur brings an always-advancing fashion-forward approach to ever product being offered. “It’s a daily joy to share this love for lingerie and to give a touch of seduction/glamour to a product people would rather keep hidden even recently.” says Mrs. Trolliet. Championing technical complexities with chic creativity, Cache Coeur’s imagination comes straight from the heart. And now the moms-to-be of the United States gets their turn to make the most of maternity fashion and all things expecting.



To learn more of Cache Coeur’s Fashionable Maternity Wear please visit www.CacheCoeurLingerie.us.