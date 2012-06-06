French Country Furniture from Eclectic Designer Kathy Kuo Creates a Buzz

Riverdale, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2012 -- A person’s home is their place of relaxation; their place to escape from the pressures of the world; their place to entertain close friends and family; and their place to express their personal sense of style and taste.



Whether a person favors modern industrial, global exotic, Southwestern or French country home décor, the key to truly making a house a home lies within finding the right combination of high quality, yet affordable furniture.



New York City-based designer Kathy Kuo has been creating a lot of buzz amongst high-end retailers, leading home magazines and celebrities for her practical home fashion designs and impeccable interior motif services. Favored by the likes of Halle Berry, Renee Zellweger and Robert Redford, Kuo continues to inspire people with her chic, charming and reasonably-priced home décor.



People looking to breath new life into their home’s décor can draw upon Kuo’s inspirational home designs by visiting her company’s site, KathyKuoHome.com. Kathy Kuo Home features a wide range of unique furniture, home accessories and lighting, from mirrors and wall art to garden and outdoor décor. Kuo’s furniture collections include French country furniture, antiques and curiosities, industrial loft and rustic lodge style.



According to the KathyKuoHome.com, “From reclaimed wooden tables, rustic wagon wheels, kilim ottomans, French tufted chairs, mercury glass bottles, Kathy's discriminating aesthetic perspective and pragmatic design know-how bring sophistication, charm, quality and beauty home.”



Kathy Kuo aims to provide homeowners with quality, tasteful home furnishings, while helping them honor their budgets. As an added bonus, KathyKuoHome.com offers free shipping on all home furnishing orders, every day.



In addition to featuring a large selection of eclectic and attractive home furnishings, Kathy Kuo and her team of experienced designers offer custom interior design services to customers throughout the New York tri-state area.



For more information or to view the Kathy Kuo’s stand-out home design collection, visit http://www.KathyKuoHome.com



About Kathy Kuo Home

New York City-based designer Kathy Kuo is the vision behind Kathy Kuo Home. Born with a passion for travel and a flair for design, Kathy's background in fashion, media and all facets of the design process have carried her to inspiring locations far and wide. This global lifestyle combined with a diverse, hands-on experience make her a true standout in interiors - not only as an expert stylist but also as someone who understands first hand the countless crafts, traditions and production techniques which impact every item or design motif, whether French country, Southwestern, country rustic, global exotic or modern industrial. Kathy Kuo Home offers an eclectic line of furniture, home accessories and lighting with a global flavor and elegant presentation.