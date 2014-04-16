French Director Benjamin Goalabré Seeks to Raise $120,000 Through Indiegogo Campaign for Making a Documentary "Into the World Cup".

Santa Barbara, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Benjamin Goalabré and Yoann Santonastaso are two French filmmakers based in California and sharing the same passion for soccer. They intend to live this passion by following the French and Brazilian teams as well as their fans during the next FIFA World Cup in Brazil.



They are making a documentary capturing the magic of the FIFA World Cup 2014 tournament following the history of France and Brazil, two national teams that have greatly influenced their respective societies (culturally and socially), as much as they have impacted the memories of the World Cup tournament itself.



Once made, they are aiming to bring this documentary TV in Europe and America as well as film festivals to bring people closer than never before to this world wide event.



In order to complete this project, Benjamin Goalabré and his team need $120,000 to fund the following:



- Indiegogo- $4800

- Transportation- $19000

- Accommodations- $36000

- Equipment’s- $23200

- Salaries- $17000

- Post Production- $20000



In conclusion, they will show the power and influence of soccer and the national teams in French and Brazilian societies through the world's biggest soccer event in June 2014, with perhaps a new ‘France-Brazil’...!



This campaign started on Apr 02 and will close on May 15, 2014 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/R3yjGL