French Favors Celebrates 10 Years of Providing Wedding and Christening Favours Worldwide

Paris, France -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2012 -- This year, French Favors celebrates 10 years of providing original wedding favours and christening favours worldwide through its stress-free, secure, online shopping service. Available in English, French, and Italian, the site offers an extensive range of wedding favours, christening favours, communion favours, sugar almonds, chocolate dragees, printed ribbon, and a variety of table decorations, including feathers, rose petals, and butterflies.



Founded in 2002 and based in the south of France, French Favors’ online catalogue is designed to provide a comprehensive gateway to a large choice of hand-crafted, traditional tulles, bags and favour boxes for weddings, christenings, birthdays, anniversaries, and indeed, any special events.



The exclusive designs are purchased ready-made or as a DIY kit, with or without filling, allowing flexibility in the bride and groom’s budget and the opportunity for brides and their friends and family to get involved in making favours.



Each favour composition is filled with the highest quality French and Italian sugar almonds, chocolate dragees, or chocolate olives. Clients can pick and mix the fillings from the wide selection of confectionary offered by French Favors.



What’s more, each wedding or christening favour comes with its own personalized favour labels or on request, a personalized, printed ribbon, complete with the bride and groom’s message.



For its 10 year anniversary, French Favors’ top-quality, hand-crafted collection favours include a collection of elite animal christening favour boxes. These favour boxes were designed by Leigh Kamraoui, French Favors’ founder and director, and printed locally. Each unique favour box takes the form of an animal - panda, frog, tiger, lion, bear, panda, owl, bee, ladybird, cow and moon, stork and baby - to the delight of the young and old alike.



French Favors success during the last 10 years includes seducing the prestigious Les Galeries Lafayette inMontpellierin Paris, 1001 Mariages, and numerous other prominent partners with its exquisite collection of wedding favours.



French Favors promotes a highly individual level of service, fast delivery and extremely competitive prices. French Favors’ services include the design personalized wedding favour boxes at the client’s request, which can be colour co-ordinated to match the theme of any special occasion.



French Favors fosters the appreciation and understanding of everything involved in planning a wedding and aims to help brides offer their guests a quality keepsake of their special day.



Visit the online catalogue to view the entire range of favour designs and wedding decoration.



Contact:

French Favors

contact@frenchfavors.com

Paris, France

http://www.frenchfavors.com