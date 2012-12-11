French Favors Creates a New Line of Original Christening Favour Boxes

Paris, France -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- Frenchfavors.com is proud to present its new collection of animal christening favour boxes. These christening favours are completely original and you’ll find nothing like them on the Internet.



These exclusive favour boxes were designed by Leigh Kamraoui, founder and director of French Favors, and printed locally near the company headquarters in the South of France.



Each favour box is designed in the shape of a cute animal. The first collection of hand-crafted collection favours, inspired by endangered species, contains a frog favour box, a panda favour box, a tiger favour box and a bear favour box.



The second collection, again printed at a local printer, includes a collection of elite christening favour boxes. Each unique favour box takes the form of an animal - lion, panda, owl, bee, ladybird, cow and moon, and stork and baby - to the delight of the young and old alike.



This year, French Favors celebrates 10 years of providing original wedding favours and christening favours worldwide through its stress-free, secure, online shopping service. Available in English, French, and Italian, the site offers an extensive range of wedding favours, christening favours, communion favours, sugar almonds, chocolate dragees, printed ribbon, and a variety of table decorations, including feathers, rose petals, and butterflies.



The exclusive designs are purchased ready-made or as a DIY kit, with or without filling, allowing flexibility in the parents' budget. Buying ready made christening favours provides a real time saver when preparing for a christening or a communion.



Each favour composition is filled with the highest quality French and Italian sugar almonds, chocolate dragees, or chocolate olives. Clients can pick and mix the fillings from the wide selection of confectionary offered by French Favors.



What’s more, each wedding or christening favour comes with its own personalized favour labels or on request, a personalized, printed ribbon, complete with the name of the child and the date of the christening.



About French Favors

French Favors fosters the appreciation and understanding of everything involved in planning an event and aims to help parents offer their guests a quality keepsake of their special day.



