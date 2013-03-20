French Folk Duo the Sandman's Orchestra Release New Album 'Nocturne'

Lille, France -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- The Sandman's Orchestra, uncle and niece duo comprising PIERRE LAPLACE and LEONIE GABRIEL release new album ‘Nocturne’



The title of the duo’s album defines its mood : nocturnal, contemplative, sometimes dark but never complacent. The album is made up of 10 original ballads filled with ghosts and shadows but the duo stay clear of any « goth » pose ; on the contrary, Nocturne’s songs exude warmth ; the sound is both organic and atmospheric. Finger-picked guitar, piano, wurlitzer, banjo, drums, cello, flugelhorn, kalimba and percussion lay the foundation, and both musicians sing, together and separately.



‘Nocturne’ is a folk record at heart : opening track ‘Razor Eyes’ is just a nylon-string guitar part and Léonie’s vocals. ‘In Your Wake’, with its open-tuned banjo, choral work and harmonium sounds like a dark atmospheric folk tale. ‘Shades Of The Past’ is pure songwriting with finger-picked guitar, vocals, cello and flugelhorn, and lyrics conjuring up ghosts from the past.



‘Nocturne’ also includes atmospheric piano songs : ‘To Haunt You’ is a song that’s special to The Sandman’s Orchestra as it has already been covered by 22 artists on Soundcloud. Brooklyn songstress Heidi Harris included her version of the song on her album ‘Storm story’ (Reverb Worship, September 2012).



Closing track ‘Nocturne’ is an epic ballad : deep piano chords, soundscapes and the sound of a ticking clock give it an almost Floydian feel.



The duo have also expanded their sonic palette with melancholy soul song ‘Wildfires Of The Mind’ and ‘On A Cloud’, which blends wurlitzer piano with beats and electronica.



With ‘Nocturne’ The Sandman’s Orchestra have created a timeless record that will appeal to fans of Nick Drake, Beth Gibbons, Joni Mitchell, Bill Callahan, Cat Power and Kate Bush.



