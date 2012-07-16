French Macaroons Orders Are Now Discounted at the Macaronstore.com

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2012 -- Macaroons are delicious, meringue-based confections: a cream or jelly filling sandwiched between two cookies. The small Parisian treats come in a variety of flavors and make wonderfully light snacks for anyone looking to try something different.



Fans are delighted to find that a trip to the bakery is not necessary in order to get their hands on the French goodies. The Macaron Store bakes fresh macaroons and delivers them to their customers’ doors, right in time to enjoy the flavor.



Customers who cannot consume flour or gluten are also in luck as the French macaroon bakery makes the treats without those ingredients. Additionally, the French macaroon company gives customers a full ingredient list of each type of macaroon so that those with allergies can order safely.



Ordering a box of French macaroons is as simple as filling out a form, and the Macaron Store is delighted to announce their new discount codes. Customers can now save $5.00 off of two dozen macaroons, $10.00 off of three dozen macaroons, and $20.00 off of four dozen macaroons.



The Macaron Store’s French macaroons are available in a wide variety of flavors. Customers can choose from classic Single Flavors or enjoy a more decadent version from chef Alexandre Trouan’s Premium selection. Special flavors are also available around holidays and different fruits can be used, depending on the season.



Those interested in the Single Flavors can enjoy cookies in almond, caramel, mango, chocolate, cappuccino, and pistachio, just to name a few. On the other hand, customers interested in Premium Flavors can enjoy tarter, crunchier, and sweeter versions of the Classic Flavors, and even completely new flavors, such as Rose.



The Macaron Store has a variety of ordering options, but their most popular package is the Assorted Macaron 12 Pack, which allows customers to sample a taste of each specialty flavor. Customers can choose four flavors with three cookies each, or three flavors with four cookies each. The Assorted Premium Flavors box offers six different flavors, receiving two cookies of each flavor.



The company packages their French macaroon orders professionally and even offers customers the option to include a Gift Message. Large orders are also welcome.



Those who have ordered from the Macaron Store have only compliments for the bakers.



“It was so easy to purchase online and my mom just loved the macaroons. She was so thrilled with the quality and said they tasted just like the ones we had in Paris! Thank you for being such a great company,” writes a delighted customer, Elizabeth.



About the Macaron Store

The Macaron Store is the #1 supplier of French macaroons online. Their goal is to deliver the freshest, tastiest macaroons right to the customer’s door. The Macaron Store guarantees their customers a taste of Paris when they bite into their treats. For more information, please visit: http://www.macaronstore.com/.