French Market to Grow at 17.8% in Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2023 -- France is one of Europe's biggest and most digitally connected economies. Owing to the investment capabilities of the government and enterprises, the use of digital identities has grown in France across verticals in the last few years, which has helped the growth of IAM solutions. The French government plans to roll out a digital identity service that will use NFC passport reading to enable citizens to use their smartphones to log in to a system securely. Its motive is to allow citizens to authenticate themselves to any available services through a government-backed online services gateway called FranceConnect, used by government agencies and private sector companies, including banks and IT organizations.



France also is a member of the European Self-Sovereign Identity Framework (eSSIF). ESSIF is a project that seeks to provide a framework for self-sovereign digital identification throughout Europe. In June 2022, the "Digital Identity Guarantee Service" (SGIN), a smartphone-based solution, was launched in France. These services can be utilized with an app that is a mobile extension of a user's national identity card. Government and private services may be accessed using this secure digital identification.



The increasing use of blockchain in IAM is helping to improve the control and authentication of the authorized user. For example, decentralized identity management gives users more control over their identities by allowing them to store their digital identities and credentials on the blockchain. Users can share their identity information with different organizations on a need-to-know basis without relying on a central authority.



In 2023, the French government employment agency Pole Emploi was hit by a cyberattack that exposed the personal information of 100 million job seekers, including their names, surnames, and Social Security numbers. This incident highlights the need for IAM solutions and services to combat data and access breaches.



Key Market Players



The IAM market is led by some of the globally established players, such as Microsoft (US), Okta (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), Salesforce (US), Ping Identity (US), HID Global (US), ForgeRock (US), CyberArk (US), Micro Focus (UK), and Thales (France). Partnerships, agreements, collaborations, acquisitions, and product developments are some of the various growth strategies by these players to increase their market presence.