French Provincial Decor Provider Maison Saint Louis, Offers Free Shipping Until Christmas

Melbourne, Victoria -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- Maison Saint Louis, provider of French décor furnishings and decorations, is offering free shipping until Christmas on all of its orders. The company, often praised for its creativity and dedication to the French provincial theme, has gained recent success and wants its customers to gift items to their loved ones without worrying about shipping costs. The company has received positive feedback from its customers, who have complimented the quality of the items and the quick shipping.



The developer of Maison Saint Louis, Ms. Leanne Dauksa quoted on the French provincial theme the company follows, “I have always been intrigued with the French culture. My frequent visits to France have always been exciting, especially Provence. Southern France has a distinct cultural atmosphere which is rare nowadays. After nearly 30 years of experience in retail and a personal interest in the French provincial culture, I launched my own venture of french decor. I have received great feedback so far which has encouraged me to further expand my creativity and knowledge on the French provincial culture. The merchandise of Maison Saint Louis has been thoughtfully selected for top-notch quality. Simply, only the items that have amazed me are available though the company. We are offering free shipping until Christmas, as we have many products that can be gifted to loved ones. Maison Saint Louis wishes everyone Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.”



The company has arranged its products according to four categories – Bedroom, Lounge Room, Dining Room and Ambiance. Nearly every category, including french bedding, consists of items such as linen, cushions, lightning, mirrors, rugs, throws, wallpaper and accessories.



Further, the company has gained quite an attention for its french provincial lightning. Maison Saint Louis’s chandeliers have been praised for being comparable to vintage Southern France times.



Ms. Dauksa has further stated that she is always ready for any queries or discussion on French décor. She quoted, “I love conversing on the French culture and would love to hear any feedback from our customers.”



About Maison Saint Louis

Maison Saint Louis is one of the leading companies in providing French décor. Through their online platform, http://www.maisonsaintlouis.com.au/, the company provides various furnishings and decorations with French provincial theme for bedrooms, dining rooms and lounge rooms. The company is known as one of the most creative providers of French décor and for its provincial concept.



For more information French décor, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of maisonsaintlouis.com.au, please call at 03-9017-1017 or email at leanne@maisonsaintlouis.com.au.