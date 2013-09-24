French Telecom Company iQsim.com to Launch Discount Offer on Bulk SMS Solutions

Sophia Antipolis, France -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- As a top provider of Bulk SMS Solutions and Mobile Termination in Europe, iQsim.com is proud to announce an upcoming discount offer on one of their most popular services. iQsim’s offer is specifically designed to satisfy the ever growing need of mobile operators, not only in France, but around the world as well.



iQsim.com has gained popularity among industry experts due to their SIM Server platform and Virtual SIM technologies. Since its foundation in 2009, this French manufacturer on mobile communications has always been looking to provide its customers with the most competitive prices available on the web.



A spokesperson from iQsim.com explained the advantages of this bulk SMS solution by stating that, “This offer is the perfect opportunity for carries to acquire a highly scalable alternative to improve the performance of any Mobile Terminator, whether they are big or small.”



iQsim bulk SMS solutions are usually implemented with the company’s flagship IRON Suite and IRON SIM Server One (the first standalone Call and SMS Termination solution available online). Internet users can get additional information about this products on iQsim official website.



iQsim is also trying to make virtual SIM technology more accessible to a broader range of potential customers. They have been working to develop new benefits for carriers, like price plan managements, that should have a significant impact on the M2M market.



To learn more about IQsim.com upcoming discount offer on Bulk SMS Solutions, as well as current discounts and new pricing on their state of the art SIM Solution, please feel free to visit www.iqsim.com. For additional questions, please call +33 497 04 19 38.



About iQsim.com

Founded in April 2009 by former QuesCom employees, iQsim is a French Telecom Company that strives to design innovative products and appliances for the Telecommunication Industry. iQsim has built its solid reputation thanks to its customer-oriented attitude and its flagship product: IRON Suite, an award-winning equipment that has been providing a new generation of SIM Server technology. Located on the French Riviera, iQsim is an active member of Telecom Valley and Pôle SCS.