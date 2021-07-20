Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Investor Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on August 2, 2021

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2021 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on August 2, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ).



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) common shares between November 16, 2020, and March 22, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between November 16, 2020, and March 22, 2021, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Frequency's development and commercialization of a hearing loss treatment titled "FX-322" was not producing the results Frequency desired, that FX-322's ongoing clinical study was not as positive as Frequency portrayed, and that as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Frequency's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



