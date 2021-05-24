Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2021 -- Certain directors of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ)



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Woburn, MA based Frequency Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases.



On or around October 2, 2019, Frequency Therapeutics, Inc conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 6,000,000 shares of common stock priced at $14.00 per share.



On March 23, 2021, Frequency announced the topline, day-90 data from its FX-322 Phase 2a study (FX-322-202). Frequency Therapeutics, Inc disclosed that "[t]he interim results show that four weekly injections in subjects with mild to moderately severe sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL) did not demonstrate improvements in hearing measures versus placebo."



Shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) declined to as low as $7.34 per share on March 30, 2021.



