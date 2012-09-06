Frequently Asked Questions by Motorcyclists in Florida

Melbourne, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2012 -- If you are a Florida motorcycle owner, there are many different questions that you may have about your rights and responsibilities as a motorcyclist, including questions about helmet laws, insurance requirements, and your rights and responsibilities if you are involved in an accident. Though Florida motorcycle laws are numerous and can be complicated, it’s vital for motorcycle owners to understand them.



Riding a motorcycle can be an empowering, fun and freeing pastime, but it can also be a dangerous one. Motorcycles do not protect riders like other motor vehicles, and this is reflected by a statistic demonstrating that motorcycle rider deaths in the United States are close to thirty times higher than that of other vehicle drivers. To help you keep you and your motorcycle passengers safe and legal, we have compiled some of the most frequently asked questions about Florida motorcycle and motorcycle insurance laws.



Q: Am I legally required to wear a helmet on a motorcycle in Florida?



A: If you are over the age of 21 and have at least ten thousand dollars ($10,000) in medical insurance coverage, you are not legally required to wear a helmet when riding a motorcycle as an operator or a passenger. This medical insurance coverage can be in the form of either a health insurance policy or coverage of medical payments on a motorcycle insurance policy. However, while not legally mandated, helmets are always strongly recommended for riders of all experience levels and ages.



Q: Am I required to carry liability insurance on my motorcycle?



A: Liability insurance is not legally mandated. However, if you wish to acquire ten thousand dollars ($10,000) in medical coverage on your motorcycle insurance, some companies will require you to purchase liability insurance.



Q: Does my motorcycle passenger need to have his or her own insurance?



A: Yes, unless you have a plan that covers both you and your passenger.



Q: Can I purchase personal injury protection (PIP) insurance for my motorcycle?



A: No, PIP insurance is not available for motorcyclists in Florida.



Q: What should I do if I am involved in a motorcycle accident?



A: First, call the police. You must always immediately file a police report following a motorcycle accident. Secondly, check for injuries. Third, remain at the scene until the police have arrived and you have spoken with an officer. Fourth, exchange driver’s licenses and vehicle registration information with the other motorists involved in the accident. Write down all of the following information: name, address, telephone number, date of birth, driver’s license number and expiration date, a description of the other vehicle (make, model, license plate number, expiration date and vehicle identification number), and the other's motorist's insurance company and contact information. If you are able, take photos of the accident scene. Lastly, seek medical attention. Even if you feel fine, get a check-up to ensure you do not have any internal injuries.



Q: What should I do if I was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident?



A: If you were severely injured in a motorcycle accident, you were probably unable to get all of the information from the scene of the accident, as listed above. If this is the case, it is important for you to seek the counsel of a personal injury lawyer. A motorcycle accident attorney has the experience and skills that are necessary to help you navigate the process of filing a lawsuit. The team at Sinclair Law can identify the Florida traffic laws that were violated in the accident, and ensure that you receive compensation for medical treatments, hospital bills, and other accident related expenses.