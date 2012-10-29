Fresenius Kabi to Acquire Fenwal - A Move to Expand Its Transfusion Technology Business New Report

Fresenius Kabi to Acquire Fenwal - A Move to Expand its Transfusion Technology Business provides key insights on the deal. The report provides an analysis on the growth strategies of Fresenius Kabi to expand its transfusion technology business, Fenwal’s complementary product portfolio, expansion opportunities for Fresenius Kabi in the US market, and growth in the transfusion technology market.