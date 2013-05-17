Fresh AgroMashov 2013: The Farmer LTD. Will Be Featuring the "Yuval" Cherry Lycopene

Beer-Sheva, Israel -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- At the 2013 Fresh AgroMashov Exhibition the Farmer LTD marketing company will be featuring the "Yuval" Cherry Lycopene, a new exciting variety of Cherry Tomato with a unique look and a flavor of "yesterday", combined with a high concentration of lycopene - three times more than an ordinary tomato. This unique breed of cherry tomato produced by TOP seeds Ltd. and B.F. Agritech Ltd companies.



Lycopene is a naturally occurring chemical that gives fruits and vegetables a red color. It is one of a number of pigments called carotenoids. Lycopene is found in watermelons, pink grapefruits, apricots, and pink guavas. It is found in particularly high amounts in tomatoes and tomato products. In North America, 85% of dietary lycopene comes from tomato products such as tomato juice or paste. One cup (240 mL) of ordinary tomato juice provides about 23 mg of lycopene. Processing raw tomatoes using heat (in the making of tomato juice, tomato paste or ketchup, for example) actually changes the lycopene in the raw product into a form that is easier for the body to use. The lycopene in supplements is about as easy for the body to use as lycopene found in food.



People take lycopene for preventing heart disease, "hardening of the arteries" (atherosclerosis); and cancer of the prostate, breast, lung, bladder, ovaries, colon, and pancreas. Lycopene is also used for treating human papilloma virus (HPV) infection, which is a major cause of uterine cancer. Some people also use lycopene for cataracts and asthma.



The Farmer LTD is a marketing company owned by a group of farmers from Moshav Shekef in Israel, who set a goal for themselves to market their products directly to the best wholesale markets and Super-Markets. The Farmer LTD is also exporting tomatoes to several places in Europe and North America.



Some of the Farmer LTD's farmers are second generation to agriculture in moshav Shekef and third generation to agriculture in Israel. They grow grapes, tomatoes, cherry tomatoes and peppers in greenhouses, summer celery in great quality and, of course, the most amazing and tasty 'Yuval' cherry lycopene tomatoes which are grown and being marketed exclusively by the Farmer LTD.



The Fresh AgroMashov 2013 exhibition was started on the initiative of the "Mashov" group – which also stands behind the Cleantech exhibition and the agricultural magazine Mashov. The exhibition will take place on the 12 -11 June 2013 at the Tel-Aviv Exhibition Grounds, and is expected to welcome 20,000 visitors, among them tens of organization representatives, investors and major players in the field of agriculture from around the world. The exhibition is the only one in Israel which brings together the growers of agricultural produce, buyers, agents and marketers from Israel and internationally.



Contact

Company: MASHOV GROUP LTD

Website: http://agro.mashovgroup.net/en/

Address: 118 Hachaluts St., Beer-Sheva 84207, ISRAEL

Email Address: info@mashov.net

Tel. No.: +972-8-6273838

Fax No.: +972-8-6230950