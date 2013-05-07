Fresh Agromashov 2013: The Only Exhibition in Israel Which Connects Growers and Buyers of Fresh Produce

Beer-Sheva, Israel -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- Fresh AgroMashov is the only exhibition in Israel which connects farmers of fresh agricultural produce with buyers, agents, exporters and marketers from Israel and abroad. The 23rd Fresh AgroMashov will bring together a high quality audience from all around the globe - companies, authorities, researchers and professionals of the International fresh produce community - providing them with vital face-to-face networking, and excellent business opportunities.



Though Israel is a small country with limited natural resources, it stands out as one of the most competitive economies. The country’s market economy can be characterized as advanced technology based and globally-oriented. Over the past two decades Israel has become famous for its high-tech capacity. Israel is a seasoned leader in the market of fresh agricultural produce. Israeli brands conquered the European market and continue to display constant improvement in quality. Professional knowledge and establishment of a centralized selling apparatus has helped in solving logistic problems generated by the increasing demand for Israeli produce - characterized in the recent years by the development of new fruit, vegetable and flower species.



Highlights of the Fresh AgroMashov 2013



Tuesday 11.06 (09:00-13:00) - The International opening session on the subject of "Trends, challenges and opportunities in the marketing of fresh agricultural products worldwide" chaired by Mr. Pierre Escado – the chief editor of the international magazine "Eurofresh Distribution". Among other things the conference will cover new opportunities in distant markets, new developments in the distribution chain, a focus will be put on retail and consumer markets which are rapidly developing in the Far East, trends in the demand for fruits and vegetables in Russia and the Ukraine, marketing of fresh agricultural products in the immerging markets of Eastern Europe and more.



Tuesday 11.06 (14:30-18:00) - The GLOBALG.A.P TOUR 2013 event in Tel Aviv will introduce GLOBALG.A.P and its new products and certification system, and aims to increase transparency and stakeholder engagement for sustainable pesticide use with a focus on agricultural production.



Tuesday 11.06 (14:00-18:00) - International conference for the livestock



Wednesday 12.06 (09:00-12:30) - The 3rd Annual Agricultural Conference of Israel. The Conference will deal with the fundamental values and standards of those involved in the various branches of agricultural in Israel.



Wednesday 12.06 (08:00-12:30) - Annual conference for field crops in collaboration with The Israeli Field Crops Association.



Wednesday 12.06 (11:00-14:00) - The Israeli Dairy Council Conference, attended by hundreds of dairy farmers.



Wednesday 12.06 (14:00-19:00) - Prestigious appreciation events, for leading Israeli farmers of fruit and vegetables.



About Fresh AgroMashov

The Fresh AgroMashov 2013 exhibition was started on the initiative of the "Mashov" group – which also stands behind the Cleantech exhibition and the agricultural magazine Mashov. The exhibition will take place on the 12 -11 June 2013 at the Tel-Aviv Exhibition Grounds, and is expected to welcome 20,000 visitors, among them tens of organization representatives, investors and major players in the field of agriculture from around the world. The exhibition is the only one in Israel which brings together the growers of agricultural produce, buyers, agents and marketers from Israel and internationally.



Contact:

Company: MASHOV GROUP LTD

Address: 118 Hachaluts St.,

Beer-Sheva 84207, ISRAEL

Tel. No.: +972-8-6273838

Fax: +972-8-6230950

Email: info@mashov.net

Website: http://agro.mashovgroup.net/en/