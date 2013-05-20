Fresh AgroMashov 2013: Zeraim Gedera Ltd. Will Present New Varieties

Beer-Sheva, Israel -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Zeraim Gedera Ltd., a vegetable breeding company which operates as a subsidiary of Syngenta AG, will present new products at the Fresh AgroMashov 2013 exhibition that will take place in Tel Aviv between 11 and 12 of June 2013.



Zeraim Gedera Ltd will be featuring the new seedless watermelon variety, the Fascination – which possesses unique characteristics, including disease resistance and long shelf life.



In the field of tomatoes, the new Mose tomato, which is a complementary product to the well-known Ikram tomato, will be presented. This cluster tomato is deep red in color and has a long shelf life.



Zeraim Gedera will also present the unique, award-winning new variety of pepper - the Angello™.



The first of its kind in the world to be seedless, small crunchy and sweet – Angello™ has been developed by Zeraim Gedera.



About Zeraim Gedera Ltd.

Zeraim Gedera Ltd. operates as a vegetable breeding company. It develops vegetable varieties, including tomatoes, cherry, pepper, cucumbers, watermelons, melon, and squash seeds. Zeraim Gedera Ltd. markets its products through subsidiaries and distributors in Albania, Austria, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Egypt, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Greece, Israel, Italy, Morocco, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Kibbutz Revadim, Israel. As of September 2, 2007, Zeraim Gedera Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Syngenta AG.



The Fresh AgroMashov 2013 exhibition was started on the initiative of the "Mashov" group – which also stands behind the Cleantech exhibition and the agricultural magazine Mashov. The exhibition will take place on the 12 -11 June 2013 at the Tel-Aviv Exhibition Grounds, and is expected to welcome 20,000 visitors, among them tens of organization representatives, investors and major players in the field of agriculture from around the world. The exhibition is the only one in Israel which brings together the growers of agricultural produce, buyers, agents and marketers from Israel and internationally.



