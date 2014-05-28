Fresh AgroMashov 2014: Featuring Israel's Vibrant and Highly Advanced Agricultural Sector

Beer-Sheva, Israel -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Business people from all over the world will be coming to Israel for the annual international "Fresh Agro-Mashov" exhibition of the marketing of fresh agricultural produce. The exhibition is marking a quarter century of excellence in the modern and rich agriculture of Israel.



This is a meeting of people in agriculture from around the world at the oldest and most central agricultural exhibition in the Middle East, the meeting point of three continents - in the 24th "Fresh Agro-Mashov" Exhibition.



Nearly a quarter century of activity and display year after year has established the annual international exhibition of the marketing of fresh agricultural produce "Fresh Agro-Mashov" in Tel-Aviv as one of the most important meeting points on the map of international exhibitions in the world. The Israeli exhibition, sponsored by the Israeli government, has been for many years a focal and important meeting point for people in the agricultural industries of Europe, Asia and Africa who come to Tel-Aviv for two days of business meetings between key players in global agriculture with the aim of finding solutions to the major problems currently facing farmers, merchants and entrepreneurs working in the industry. Among the international visitors will be delegations and guests from South America coming for two days of doing business in search of ideas, solutions and offers for cooperation and agricultural trade worldwide.



Businessmen, decision-makers , buyers, turnkey project managers, exporters and leading farmers who have already confirmed their participation in the upcoming exhibition will be coming from China, India, Nigeria, Ghana, Ethiopia, Jordan, the Palestinian Authority, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Russia, Slovakia, France, Germany, Holland and other countries.



The exhibition topics include: fresh vegetable and fruit produce, flowers and spices, organic produce and plants, cheeses, olive oil, packaging materials, packaging machines, sorting machines, air transportation, marine transportation, refrigerated transport, warehousing, shipping and logistics, seed companies, machinery and equipment for picking and post-harvest handling, forklifts and handling equipment, pesticides, agricultural research and development, greenhouses, trucks and commercial vehicles, control systems, exporting and retailing of agricultural produce.



Haim Allouche, the founder of Mashov group, organizers of the exhibition, comments:"Farmers and retailers all over the world have realized what the Israeli farming industry understood many years ago. The market place has become international. Only cooperation between merchants, organizations and countries can promote the manufacturing and marketing of fresh agricultural produce. With the forthcoming exhibition in Tel Aviv, we are marking almost a quarter century of continuous activity and display. It is hard work on sales and familiarity with the international market that is bringing guests and delegations from all over the world to come to this forthcoming exhibition. We are preparing to host thousands of businessmen, representatives of companies and organizations who see the exhibition in Tel Aviv as a strategic place for trade in global agriculture. As every year, we will show our international audiences the best of the technology and progress emanating from Israeli farmers, who, for their part are interested in meeting new partners as well as learning about new trends in global modern agriculture. Alongside thousands who are active in agriculture, whether in growing, marketing or treating produce and who will come and join us in our celebration, there will also be representatives of the media from all over the world who come year after year to search for and learn about the growing and advancing world of agriculture in Israel and the world.



Tuesday - Wednesday , 10-11 June 2014.



Opening hours 10:00 to 18:00



Registration: https://www.tixwise.co.il/en/freshagro2014_eng



About Fresh AgroMashov

The Fresh AgroMashov exhibition was started on the initiative of the "Mashov" group – which also stands behind the Cleantech exhibition and the agricultural magazine Mashov. The exhibition will take place on the 10 -11 June 2014 at the Tel-Aviv Exhibition Grounds, and is expected to welcome 20,000 visitors, among them tens of organization representatives, investors and major players in the field of agriculture from around the world. The exhibition is the only one in Israel which brings together the growers of agricultural produce, buyers, agents and marketers from Israel and internationally.



Contact:

Company: MASHOV GROUP LTD

Website: http://agro.mashovgroup.net/

Address: 118 Hachaluts St., Beer-Sheva 84207, ISRAEL

Email Address: info@mashov.net

Media Contact: ronan_tlv@hotmail.com

Tel. No.: +972-8-6273838

Fax No.: +972-8-6230950