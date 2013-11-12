Fresh Credit Score Company Reviews - Identity Guard Comes out on Top

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- BestCreditScoreCompanies.com (BCSC) reviews and ranks every credit score reporting company in the industry. Companies are ranked based on a ten-point scale derived from unbiased criteria that can be found on the site. “Our goal is to help the cream site to the top, so to speak,” reported BCSC PR Director, Michael Bratton. “The best companies with naturally rank higher than the companies that are not as helpful to consumers. We want individuals to know exactly who they are getting involved with when they decide to do business with a credit reporting company.”



BCSC is continually updating their individual company reviews and rankings criteria and Identity Guard has once again come out as the highest rated company. Identity Guard offers a wide variety of services that fit customer needs very well. Core services for the company include identity theft protection and monitoring, credit score and report delivery and monitoring, and identity recuperation services. Some of their more unique services include lost wallet protection, free anti-virus software and password protection software. For more information please view the BCSC Identity Guard Review.



“Identity Guard continues to prove their ability to provide customers with excellent service. Are they perfect? No, but they are a good example of what a credit reporting company should provide. Affordable price and reliable service. Customers consistently give Identity Guard good ratings,” mentioned Bratton.



Recent credit review criteria updates included: the addition of mobile friendly tools and a slight reduction in the importance of providing all three credit scores and reports. Companies that provide mobile friendly tools prove that they are forward thinking and willing to make things easier for customers. The huge increase in mobile usage means that more people will want, and in some cases need, to check their credit and identity information on their phones. Businesses that offer apps or mobile friendly websites show that they are willing to provide customers with more positive experiences.



Independent survey data collected by BCSC indicates that users are not as demanding about having all three scores as has previously been stated. Of the people that check their credit score, 44% check one of their scores and 45% check all three scores. While BCSC still believes it is safest and most effective for consumers to check all three of their credit scores and reports, they also have the obligation to balance that with consumer preferences.



Bratton stated, “The recent changes to the ranking criteria continue to help consumers find the companies that will give them the best user experience. Ranking criteria evaluations are a very important part of what we do at BestCreditScoreCompanys.com. We are constantly striving to provide individuals with the best, and most helpful, information available about credit reporting companies.”



About BestCreditScoreCompanys.com

BestCreditScoreCompanys.com provides unbiased reviews for all the companies in the credit reporting industry. If you see features you would like included in our reviews, please visit our website and let us know. We are happy to consider any elements that improve the community’s experience.



To learn more about the other companies BCSC has reviewed, visit the companies page: http://bestcreditscorecompanys.com/companies



Media Contact:

Kelly Edwards

Investigate@bestcreditscorecompanys.com