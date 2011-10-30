Fresh Cup of Hope Offers Delicious Coffee to its Customers, and a Better Life to the People in Central America Who Grow it

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2011 -- Coffee is easily one of the most popular beverages in the world. From a steaming mug in the morning served up strong and black to a robust iced coffee with cream and sugar on a hot day, people from all walks of life love the flavor and caffeinated boost gourmet coffee can provide.



In recent years, many consumers have become more interested in purchasing brands and blends of organic coffee that are not only delicious, but also environmentally friendly and committed to Fair Trade. This means that the farmers who grow the beans and their workers are being helped financially and are in turn providing better lives for themselves and their families.



A new website is already receiving a lot of attention for its richly flavored coffee that is of the highest quality and directly purchased from farmers in Central America. Fresh Cup of Hope’s mission is to make an impact on people’s lives through great-tasting coffee.



“We are committed to making a difference for our coffee farmers and their community by empowering them financially,” the company’s website states. “In turn, they can have better education, living conditions and health.”



Importing and roasting coffee is nothing new to Fresh Cup of Hope. For over one hundred years, the family who owns the company has been passionate about coffee, integrity, and a wish to be the best at what they do.



“All of our recipes start with the highest quality handpicked Arabica beans,” an article on the website explains. “There is no substitute for a great bean regardless of where it is grown. What makes our coffee so unique is that we roast each variety of coffee beans the old-fashioned way -- by hand, in small, custom batches.”



Customers who wish to purchase coffee directly from the website need only click on the “buy coffee” tab on the home page. Doing so will bring up the 10 types of rich, shade-grown, artisan roasted, organic coffee Fresh Cup of Hope currently sells.



For example, the House Blend—the company’s signature roast—is grown in Nicaragua and has a rich flavor with chocolate undertones, while the Bold Roast is perfect for those who like their coffee with a kick. The company also features several flavored coffees, including Chocolate Raspberry, French Vanilla and Snickerdoodle.



About Fresh Cup of Hope

