Major Players in This Report Include,

Freshpet (United States), JustFoodForDogs (United States), NomNomNow (United States), Whitebridge Pet (United States), The Farmer's Dog (United States), Market Fresh Pet Foods (United States), Ollie (United States) and PetPlate (United States).

Brief Overview on Global Fresh Dog Food

The Fresh Dog Food industry is one of those industries, which has been performing well, despite the economic downturn. The world's largest pet food markets are in the United States, France, Japan, and Germany, accounting for over half of the sales in pet food. This trend of rising obesity among pets mirrors human obesity patterns. As a result, the major players in the Fresh Dog Food market have started to follow human health trends, with foods to support weight loss. Traditionally, pet owners fed their pet the leftovers and scraps from family meals. However, consumers are now becoming aware that pet food and home-made food consist of separate nutritional elements, and that pets need to be fed a diverse range of food, as part of an adequate diet.

Market Growth Drivers

- The growing urbanization

Influencing Trend

- The shift in pet 'ownership' to 'parenting' has been a very crucial and defining trend

Restraints

- The high cost of the product

Opportunities

- High adoption due to online sales channel in the developing as well as developed countries

Challenges

- The stringent government regulation associated with fresh pet food products

Type (Puppies Dog Food, Adult Dog Food), Food Type (Dry Food, Wet/Canned Food, Nutritious Food, Snacks/Treats, Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Pet Specialty Stores and Vet Clinics, Convenience Stores, Others), Ingredient Type (Animal-Derived, Plant-Derived, Cereals and Cereal Derivatives, Other Ingredient Types), Pricing Type (Economy Segment, Premium Segment, Super-premium Segment)

In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Fresh Dog Food market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.

The Global Fresh Dog Food market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

