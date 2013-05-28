Fresh Fire: Compelling New Book Inspires Spiritual Growth in Lives of Believers

Wake Forest, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- While millions of Christians have devoted their lives to the word of the Lord, almost every saved individual craves a deeper knowledge of the spiritual things of God. In a powerful and potentially life-saving new literary series, author Mark Spell uses Spirit-led teachings to give all believers the sound doctrines and philosophies they need to grow closer to their faith.



‘Fresh Fire’ is more than just a book; it’s a God-sent vehicle that can help anyone find and get to the next destination in their existence.



In this book, Fresh Fire, author Mark L. Spell discusses and explains in detail with scriptural interpretation and reinforcement by the Holy Spirit:



- Spiritual warfare, the nature of Satan and how unclean spirits affect our daily lives?

- The true nature of God and how He sees us, imperfections and all, and the importance of being authentic to our true selves when we pray?

- The necessity of God in our lives so that we may live to our true potential as He has ordained for us ? Learning to resolve spiritual issues with spiritual weapons, rather than natural/worldly ones?

- The importance of praising God



In these days of Spiritless ministries, Non-Word based ministries and all the other versions of Christianity molded to fit popular culture and fleshly desires these teaching of the fullness of God's Word and the move of his Power, by his Spirit are increasingly rare and important...FRESH FIRE can help you gain a better understanding of how the Spirit of God works to bring all the scriptures together in your life.



As the author explains, millions of Christians are crying out for a deeper understanding of God’s spiritual relationship.



“This work goes to help the Christian both cope and triumph over the common themes of life. It equips the believer with the knowledge to unlock the Spiritual mysteries of the Word of God and the ability to utilize that knowledge as weapons to overcome whatever the issues might be,” says Spell.



Continuing, “Chapter topics such as Hope, Blessed, Anointed & Highly Favored, Inside/Out, Fight the Devil on his Terms, Why The Tombs, The Power to Overcome Catastrophe, The Next Best Thing, Inside/Out, Dare to Do, The Improbable Move of God all work to uplift the reader and empower them to drive to their next destinations in God.”



Critics praise the author for the diligent attempt he is taking to change the lives of others. With an entire series yet to be released, Spell is expected to affect great change long into the future.



Due to its fascinating insight and high demand from the Christian community, readers are flocking in their droves to secure a copy of the book. Therefore, interested parties are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Fresh Fire’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1af9g5x



About the Author

Pastor Mark L. Spell, Sr., is the second of six children born to Roy and Margaret Spell. He was reared in Wilson, North Carolina. Pastor Spell is married to the former Lillian Hawk, of Parkton, North Carolina. They have four children, Mark, Jr., Marcus, Marcellus and Mareece. At an early age, Pastor Spell, was taught the things of God, while serving in different leadership capacities in the Summerville Holiness Church Wilson N.C. His leadership attributes followed him to College at North Carolina Central University, were he served as Drum Major for the Marching Band and graduated with a BA in History. Even in grade school it was obvious that God had a greater call on his life. Early on Pastor Spell would speak at churches on special services and the demonstration of the Holy Ghost through the prophetic would make his presence known.



Yielding to the Spirit of God, Pastor Spell founded the Disciples of Christ Deliverance Ministries, Inc., in June 1997. Because of the mandate that has been placed on his life, Pastor Spell reaches out to people of every race and ethnic background. He preaches a message of Salvation and Love. He has a sincere desire to see people grow into the people that God has called for them to be. Leading by example, Pastor Spell seeks out ways to make an impact for God on the lives of the people in the areas he travels to. Annually he holds tent-meeting services, where food, clothing and Christian literature is given out to the people. It is Pastor Spell's desire to lead this generation into revival; a revival that will bring deliverance and restoration to the Body of Christ. Pastor Spell's love for God and people is visible in the community and Body of Christ. Lives are being changed, and souls are being added to the kingdom of God. To God be the Glory!