"Fresh Food in Brazil" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Fresh Food in Brazil"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- The Brazilian economy is enjoying a positive economic period, the result of a stabilised currency, controlled inflation, adjusted monetary and foreign exchange policies, stabilised unemployment and rising average incomes. These positive factors led to an improved economic position for the Brazilian population, contributing to the increased consumption of fresh food by the middle class.
Euromonitor International's Fresh Food in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Eggs, Fish and Seafood, Fruits, Meat, Nuts, Pulses, Starchy Roots, Sugar and Sweeteners, Vegetables.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Fresh Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Fresh Meat (Counter) Market in United Kingdom to 2016
- Fresh Meat (Counter) Market in China to 2016
- Fresh Fish and Seafood (Counter) Market in United States to 2016
- Food Service at the Service Station Channel in Europe
- Fresh Meat (Counter) Market in Spain to 2016
- Fresh Fish and Seafood (Counter) Market in China to 2016
- Fresh Food in Spain
- Fresh Food in the United Kingdom
- Fresh Food in Mexico
- Fresh Food in India