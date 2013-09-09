"Fresh Food in Japan" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Japan's declining population as well as its extremely aged demographic structure has been the key trend underpinning much of the fresh food industry. Declining consumer numbers and the fact that older consumers generally require less caloric intake has meant that many categories have suffered declines as a result. With a perpetually low and declining birth rate and with little sign that immigration policy will change any time soon, Japan's demographic structure will continue to be the...
Euromonitor International's Fresh Food in Japan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Eggs, Fish and Seafood, Fruits, Meat, Nuts, Pulses, Starchy Roots, Sugar and Sweeteners, Vegetables.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Fresh Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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