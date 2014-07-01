Fast Market Research recommends "Fresh Food in the United Kingdom" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- With poor economic growth persisting, a long and cold spring and provenance scandals, fresh food producers, distributors and retailers were not confident about what was in store in 2013. However, despite these factors, they generally posted reasonable performances. Sales did not grow significantly but in such circumstances stability can be seen as something of a quiet triumph, with fresh food occupying a constant place in the diets of enough UK consumers to ensure decent returns. However, new...
Euromonitor International's Fresh Food in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Eggs, Fish and Seafood, Fruits, Meat, Nuts, Pulses, Starchy Roots, Sugar and Sweeteners, Vegetables.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report:
- Get a detailed picture of the Fresh Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Future of the Fish and Seafood Market in the United Kingdom to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Meat Market in the United Kingdom to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- Fresh Meat (Counter) Market in the United Kingdom to 2017
- The Future of the Dairy Food Market in the United Kingdom to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Meat Market in the United Kingdom to 2017
- The Future of the Dairy Food Market in the United Kingdom to 2018
- Canned Food: Global Industry Guide
- Frozen Food: Global Industry Guide
- The Future of the Dairy Food Market in UK to 2017
- Chilled & Deli Food in the United Kingdom