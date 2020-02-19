Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2020 -- Fresh meat packaging offers protection to meat products from various contaminations, thereby extending the shelf life of these products. Fresh meat packaging thus offers a multitude of benefits, such as reduced carbon footprint, low energy, and raw material consumption. Moreover, various materials, including polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH), and biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP), are widely used in the manufacture of packaging for fresh meat products.



Rising environmental concerns regarding the harmful effects of packaging wastes and growing awareness of global warming are fuelling the innovation and development of biodegradable and recyclable packaging materials, such as bio-based polymers, including polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA). Therefore, one of the major factors propelling the growth of the global fresh meat packaging market is the growing demand for meat products, such as pork, beef, poultry, and seafood around the world. Moreover, rapid urbanization, burgeoning demand for convenience food products, and growing awareness about the benefits of meat packaging are the other significant factors accountable for the steady growth of the global market.



Speaking of the technology landscape, the global fresh meat packaging market is segmented into modified atmosphere packaging (MAP), vacuum thermoformed packaging (VTP), and vacuum skin packaging (VSP). Furthermore, on the basis of meat type, the global market is bifurcated into pork, beef, poultry, and sea food. Among material types, polyethylene (PE) held the dominant position in the global fresh meat packaging market in 2016 and is expected to retain its position throughout the forecast period.



Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market – Regional Landscape



In 2016, North America was recognized as the leading market for fresh meat packaging, with a global market share of 35%. The region is projected to maintain its stance throughout the forecast period. For the last four years, the pork meat segment held the highest share in the regional market. The U.S accounts for the largest market share in this region. For instance, the consumption of meat was three times more in the U.S. compared to the global average meat consumption in 2011. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), around 58% of the consumers preferred red meat over poultry in the U.S. Furthermore, according to Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD), the average U.S. adult consumed 198 pounds of meat in 2014. The above statistics supports increasing demand for meat, which in turn, is expected to fuel growth of the fresh meat packaging market in North America over the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for fresh meat packaging, with the highest estimated CAGR of 3.94% throughout the forecast period. Rapid growth of the market is attributed with the increasing meat consumption in this region, with China being the major contributor for market growth. In 2014, China recorded the largest per capita meat consumption, followed by Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, and India. However, China witnessed a decline in traction for pork meat due to safety scandals among a large number of pork suppliers, over the last two years. Growing awareness among consumers regarding the consumption of low fat protein options and the recent swine flu epidemic pose as major factors, restraining growth of the poultry segment in the region. Unlike other emerging economies, India has a very low per capita meat consumption, accounting for only 9%, in terms of volume in 2014. However, increasing per capita income and growing consumer inclination towards meat products are expected to fuel growth of the fresh meat packaging market in Asia Pacific.



Key Players in the Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market



The major players operating in the global fresh meat packaging market are Bemis Company, Inc., Nuconic Packaging LLC, Winpak Ltd., Crown Holdings, Tetra Pak International S.A., Sealed Air Corp. ,Berry Plastic Group Inc., Coveris Holdings S.A., Silgan Holdings Inc., and Toyo Seikan Group Holdings.



