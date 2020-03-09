Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2020 -- Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and maintain a competitive edge by sizing up with available business opportunity in Global Fresh Milk Market various segments and emerging territory. The Global Fresh Milk Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.



What is Fresh Milk?

Milk is a liquid food produced from mammary glands of mammals. Fresh milk does not contain any preservatives and has various health benefits such as healthy bone development and contains vitamins. Also it contains other nutrients like protein. Due to which the consumption of milk products is increasing. According to Department for environment, food and rural affairs, the Production of liquid milk, which remains relatively constant between 500-600 million litres per month, was 539 million litres in June 2019. The 12 month rolling average up to June saw a 0.1% increase in liquid milk, a 1.6% in butter and a 0.1% decrease in cheese production compared to the 12 months.



Major Players are:

Groupe Lactalis (France), Nestle (Switzerland), Mengniu (China), Itambe (Brazil), Amul (India), Arla Foods (Denmark), Associated Milk Producers (United States), Bright Food (China), Yili Group (China), Dairy Farmers of America (United States)



The Global Fresh Milk Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Cow milk, Buffalo Milk, Goat Milk), Application (Dairy products, Food and Beverage), End Users (Adults, Infants), Distribution (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers, Specialist Retailers, Other), Taste (Flavoured, Pasturised)



Market Trends:

Usage of Milk in the Preparation of Various Products

Increasing Global Population Leading to Increase in Consumption



Market Challenges:

Contamination May Challenge the Growth of the Market

High Competition Due to Presence of Major Players



Market Drivers:

Growing Health Consciousness among the People

Rising Awareness for the Benefits of Milk



Market Restraints:

Stringent Government Regulations May Hamper the Market



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Highlights of the Report

- Global Fresh Milk Market Summary

- Fiscal Effect on Economy

- Global Fresh Milk Market Competition

- Industrial Chain, Down-stream Buyers and Sourcing Strategy

- Accurate market size and CAGR forecasts for the period 2020-2026

- Identification and in-depth assessment of growth opportunities in key segments and regions

- Detailed company profiling of top players of the Global Fresh Milk market

- Exhaustive research on innovation and other trends of the Global Fresh Milk market

- Reliable industry value chain and supply chain analysis

- Comprehensive analysis of important growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and growth prospects



The content of the Global Fresh Milk market study subjects, includes a total of 12 chapters:

Chapter 1 Global Fresh Milk Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Fresh Milk Market Forecast



Data Sources & Methodology:

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Fresh Milk Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources - Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



