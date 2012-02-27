Fresh New Finance Book Teaches Thousands How to Save Money and Enjoy Every Minute of It!

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2012 -- As the economy slows and American’s everywhere are forced to scrimp and save, many are being asked to develop a completely new set of financial skills. Particularly in generations that have only experienced the boom times, it’s apparent that for many people balancing their incomes and their outgoings is becoming a significantly difficult task. Learning how to save money isn’t as easy as most people think.



On top of that, it’s hard to feel enthusiastic about spending less. Everyone can understand the basic premise of spending less than they earn, but modern life makes it more and more difficult to get out of debt and move forward. The cost of living is going through the roof, bills continue to pile up and the threat of unemployment looms large, all the while those economists in their ivory towers are preaching the mantra of financial responsibility. Well, it’s easy for them to say.



Watching people around her battle with the complex financial reality of life in the aftermath of the global financial crisis, Trista Ericks was desperate to help. Blessed with a knack for explaining complicated personal finance strategies in simple terms to her friends and loved-ones, Trista decided she had no choice but to bring her wisdom to the masses. The result? ‘How to Save Money and Still Have FUN!’, an easy-to-digest money management guide covering simple ways with which any American can take back control of their finances and, in doing so, take back control of their life.



“People are looking for creative ways to learn how to save money and effectively manage their money, but they just don’t know how,” Trista confides. Aiming to prescribe her simple yet sophisticated advice to a national with a credit addiction, Trista has created what may be the best antidote available today aimed at successfully treating the nation’s financial ills, one household at a time.



Available for purchase at the ever-popular Amazon.com, ‘How to Save Money and Still Have FUN!’ is receiving rave reviews already. “I felt this was a great book for anyone that wants to save money and build wealth in this bad economy,” one happy reader enthuses. And, it’s just the beginning. As people everywhere seek a trusted advisor to turn to in these difficult economic times, more and more are finding themselves turning to Trista Ericks – and her amazing book.



A new book by financial author Trista Ericks, 'How to Save Money and Still Have Fun!' is a guide to for those seeking to successfully navigate the perils of life in the modern American economy. Full of simple yet sophisticated ways in which anyone can take back control of their finances, 'How to Save Money and Still Have FUN!' is an aptly-named cure to the complicated world of debt, budgeting and stress that too many find themselves trapped in every day.