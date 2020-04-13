Fresh Pasta Market Report: Trends, Opportunities and Forecast in This Composites Market to 2025 : Giovanni Rana, Voltan SpA, Ugo Foods Group, Waitrose

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- Fresh pasta is made from a simple dough of eggs and flour, usually all-purpose flour or ?00? high-gluten flour. The dough is kneaded like bread dough and then pressed through rollers until it?s as thin as desired. Then it?s cut into long noodles or formed and stuffed into tortellini and ravioli.



Europe is the largest consumer of Fresh Pasta, which has a consumption of 411.49 k mt in 2018. Also, it is the fastest growing region in the industry due to a good business environment and traditional cultural inheritance. In 2018, the consumption for Fresh Pasta in China was about 18.42 k mt and mainly due to cultural differences, Chinese people generally have higher acceptance of noodles. Along with the development of Chinese fresh pasta, fresh pasta will not only appears in high-end restaurants. Due to the good business environment and government support, many foreign companies are seeking expansion of the Chinese market, such as establishing joint ventures or opening production branches.The transportation and preservation of pasta is one of the main problems facing the market expansion. More tender and lighter in texture than its dried counterpart, fresh pasta is traditionally tossed with sauces that include cream and butter. Fresh pasta can be stored in the refrigerator for 2 or 3 days. If the pasta will not be used within that time, it can be frozen and stored in the freezer for 2 to 3 months. Homemade pasta can be store in the refrigerator for 1 or 2 days or frozen for 2 to 3 months. Homemade pasta can also be allowed to dry thoroughly and then placed in a plastic bag or airtight container.



In 2019, the Fresh Pasta Market Size is 983 million US$ and it will reach 1129.4 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.



Segment by Key players:

- Giovanni Rana

- Voltan SpA

- Ugo Foods Group

- Waitrose

- Il Pastaio

- SpaghettoFactory

- Maffei

- RP's Pasta Company

- Lilly's Fresh Pasta

- Pastificio Gaetarelli

- Pastificio Mansi

- The Fresh Pasta Company

- Pastificio Brema

- Pasta Jesce

- Marcello Raffetto

- Pappardelle's Pasta



Segment by Type:

- Long Style Pasta

- Short Style Pasta

- Filled Style Pasta



Segment by Application:

- Residential

- Restaurant

- Airplane & Train

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



