Fresh Publishing Is Visiting the London Book Fair

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- Fresh Publishing has just announced that they will be attending the London Book Fair on the 15th April 2013. The aim is to make contacts with other professionals in the publishing industry, and secure rights deals.



Fresh Publishing will be promoting their own titles as well as acting as a distributor for Books, Authors, and Artists, a small press based in the US.



Astrid Gay, owner of Fresh Publishing, says: “Fresh Publishing has recently entered a partnership with Books, Authors, and Artists, and it now makes sense to visit the London Book Fair to present both catalogues to distributors of printed books, and foreign publishers.”



Among the titles Fresh Publishing are bringing to the London Book Fair are Kindle bestsellers Scrooge and Marley and Handbook, Applying Metaphysical Principles In Teaching, two titles by Karl F. Hollenbach and published by Books, Authors, and Artists , the publishing division of internet marketing KY, LLC.



From its own catalogue, Fresh Publishing is hoping to secure the foreign rights deals for Converging Fates, a science-fiction novel, and foreign and reprint rights deals for Revenge Sworn, a fantasy novel, both being published this year.



Astrid Gay will be visiting the London Book Fair on the 15th April and is now booking appointments with various industry representatives who will also be present.



About Fresh Publishing

Fresh Publishing is a small press based on the Isle of Wight, UK. Its aim is to create strong partnerships with authors who may have been rejected by major publishing houses, but still have a good story to tell.



For more information, please contact Astrid Gay via email at astrid@freshpublishing-house.co.uk. You can also visit the website at www.FreshPublishing-House.co.uk



