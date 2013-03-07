Fresh Publishing Releases First Part Title

Isle of Wight, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- Fresh Publishing has now set the date for publication of Converging Fates, by Jonathan Cortez for June 2013. The book will be launched with a virtual book tour.



The book is the debut novel of Jonathan Cortez, and the first book of the Reagent Universe series. Fresh Publishing will be publishing the book under their own imprint, rather than using the CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform.



Astrid Gay, owner of Fresh Publishing, says, “I am really excited to have helped produce this book. It is a great story, and I thought it was worth it to make it our first official title. This is why it will be published under Fresh Publishing, rather than CreateSpace.”



Converging Fates is one of the titles Fresh Publishing will be bringing to the London Book Fair in April; with view to secure foreign rights deals.



Astrid Gay will be visiting the London Book Fair on the 15th April and is now booking appointments with various industry people who will also be present.



About Fresh Publishing

Fresh Publishing is a small press based on the Isle of Wight, UK. Its aim is to create strong partnerships with authors who may have been rejected by major publishing houses, but still have a good story to tell.



