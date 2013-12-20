Fresh! Relevant! Simple! Bible Knowledge - Helping One Grow in Their Faith

Chesterfield, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- Cut through the online clutter and bookmark a website that has eternal value. The men & women behind www.bible-knowledge.com believe the Bible is the Word of God and have designed a website that will help Everyone each day.



Whether One is searching for answers to life's difficult questions or looking for inspiration or encouragement, www.bible-knowledge.com will add an element to their life that they may not have tapped into before. Birthed almost 10 years ago, by brothers Michael & Chris Bradley, its aim is to help people with their spiritual walk with God.



Michael was the author of many of the sites easy to follow articles up until his untimely death in 2012. Chris continues to keep the site updated and relevant. The website is simple, uncluttered and easy to navigate. If One need prayer, or want to pray for others, be sure to click on the prayer link. Read the testimonies of countless people who have been touched by God. Stories of healing, protection and forgiveness, of finding peace amidst turmoil, of provision and embracing a new life in Christ.



If anyone is researching for a sermon or a Sunday school lesson, they'll find plenty of resources here: http://www.bible-knowledge.com/bible-articles/. Then there are Bible verses to encourage, inspire and challenge. And, coming soon, a section on apologetics and devotionals from a writer with degrees in Divinity and Theology.



Also in the pipeline, hear Chris and his wife Tina share their true life experiences – even when the circumstances are tough, God has not abandoned them. Wherever One is in the world, www.bible-knowledge.com is just a click away.



Www.Bible-knowledge.com



Media Contact

Bible Knowledge Ministries

1734 Clarkson Rd

Suite 345

800 381 8079

http://www.bible-knowledge.com

Chris Bradley - Owner

chrisb@bible-knowledge.com