Fresh Start Financing from PA Auto Credit Helps Drivers with Bad Credit Access Auto Loans

Fairless Hills, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2020 -- Drivers who have financial mistakes on their records often have a difficult time accessing the auto loan options they need. This may force drivers to continue using an unsafe or unreliable vehicle that puts themselves and their safety at risk. PA Auto Credit is committed to helping drivers access the loans they need with their Fresh Start Financing.



Fresh Start Financing makes it easier for drivers to get bad credit car loans in Philadelphia, PA necessary for them to find a car that keeps them safe on the road. Unlike some other auto loan providers, PA Auto Credit doesn't require drivers to have spotless credit reports before they apply for an auto loan. All drivers need is one positive credit experience within the past two years, an employment history dating back six months, and a small down payment.



PA Auto Credit is committed to making it as easy as possible for drivers to access bad credit auto loans in Philadelphia, PA. They keep their requirements for drivers lenient because they believe that past financial mistakes shouldn't make it impossible to find an auto loan. So long as drivers meet the basic qualification criteria, they can count on a 99% chance of approval from PA Auto Credit's team.



Anyone interested in learning more about the team at PA Auto Credit or who would like to apply for Fresh Start Financing is encouraged to give them a call today at 800-371-1769. Interested parties can also read more about applications and loan criteria by visiting them online at https://paautocredit.com/.



