Fresh Start Skin Care & Laser Announce April Specials for Brown Spot Treatments

Wakefield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- With summer around the corner and the warm weather in the air, many individuals are preparing for short sleeves and exposed skin. When birthmarks and brown spots affect the look of the skin, making individuals uncomfortable with their appearance, there are treatments that effectively remove the spots and clear the skin. This April, Fresh Start Skin Care & Laser is pleased to announce they are offering exclusive specials for brown spot removal treatments. Throughout the month of April, clients will receive 40 percent off their brown spot treatments. This offer is valid once per client.



Utilizing their advanced laser, the Candela Alex TriVantage Laser, Fresh Start Skin Care & Laser offers a unique and highly effective treatment for brown spot removal in Boston. The laser will target the melanin and destroy the brown spots without affecting surrounding skin. For most clients, the spots are removed in just one session, but this depends on the severity of patient’s brown spots. With this advanced laser technology, skin underneath the area will not be harmed, and patients can resume daily activities once the treatment is completed, leaving clients in complete satisfaction and ready for the summer.



If individuals are unsure if the treatment is right for them, the experienced laser technicians offer free consultations for their services. The skin care professionals are certified to conduct various laser treatments to help their patients remain comfortable in their own skin. Other treatments include facials, tattoo removal, skin tightening, microdermabrasion, and spider vein removal in Boston. When needing a fresh start for the summer, be sure to consult with Fresh Start Skin Care & Laser for optimum skin care treatments.



To take advantage of the discounted brown spot treatment, visit their website and set up an appointment today.



About Fresh Start Skin Care & Laser

Fresh Start Skin Care & Laser is a tattoo removal company that specializes in providing people effective, safe and affordable tattoo removals and fades. The company is able to stay at the top of the industry by utilizing the most powerful laser technology that will clear all ink colors while being gentle on the skin. Clients of Fresh Start Skin Care & Laser come from many areas on the great northeast including Boston, Cambridge, Framingham, and Waltham. Potential clients can feel free to call 781-321-0200 and set up a free consultation. Whether people are looking for a tattoo removal or cover-up, Fresh Start Skin Care & Laser will take care of every need.



For more information, please visit the company website at http://www.freshstartskincare.com.