Fresh Start Skin Care & Laser Announces Arrival of New Vein Removal Machine

Wakefield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Valves in a person’s veins become weak or damaged due to certain injuries, prolonged exposure to the sun, or sitting for an extended period of time without moving. When the veins weaken, they rise close to the surface of the skin, normally on the legs or areas of the face. These are referred to as spider veins and can cause certain individuals to feel uncomfortable in their own skin, or be a result of various skin diseases. To restore the outer layers of the skin and effectively remove the veins from the surface of the skin, Fresh Start Skin Care & Laser is pleased to announce they are now offering a new spider vein removal machine called VeinGogh to their clients.



This treatment has an immediate effect on the skin. The machine is an innovative technological advancement that operates with the use of a probe, shaped like a pen. A skin care specialist from Fresh Start Skin Care & Laser will implement electrical energy, from the probe to the vessel of the vein, for up to 25 minutes, depending on the size of the spider veins. Once the treatment has concluded, patients will begin to notice the veins retreating back below the surface of the skin, and they will continue to see improvement until the entire vein has been restored.



The VeinGogh spider vein treatment implements Microburst Technology, heating the surface of the skin around the exposed veins without affecting other parts of the surrounding skin tissue. With the high amount of electrical energy entering the vein, heat will linger in the vein’s vessel longer than most existing spider vein treatments, effectively restoring healthy blood flow. The VeinGogh skin care treatment is one of the most dependable telangiectasia (spider vein) treatments.



For more information about the VeinGogh treatment from Fresh Start Skin Care & Laser, or to make an appointment for a spider vein treatment by certified skin care professionals, please contact 781-321-0200 today or visit their website today.



About Fresh Start Skin Care & Laser

Fresh Start Skin Care & Laser is a tattoo removal company that specializes in providing people effective, safe and affordable tattoo removals and fades. The company is able to stay at the top of the industry by utilizing the most powerful laser technology that will clear all ink colors while being gentle on the skin. Clients of Fresh Start Skin Care & Laser come from many areas on the great northeast including Boston, Cambridge, Framingham, and Waltham. Potential clients can feel free to call 781-321-0200 and set up a free consultation. Whether people are looking for a tattoo removal or cover-up, Fresh Start Skin Care & Laser will take care of every need.



For more information, please visit the company website at http://www.freshstartskincare.com.