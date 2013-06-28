Fresh Start Skin Care & Laser Debunks Biggest Myths About Laser Tattoo Removal

Wakefield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- With so many stories being thrown out there today, more people than ever face a long life with tattoo mistakes they had made earlier in their lives. But one tattoo removal company has come out and cleared the air about some of those stories. Fresh Start Skin Care & Laser is pleased to debunk the biggest myths about laser tattoo removal. If people lacked the confidence to get an embarrassing tattoo removed before, they can now schedule an appointment to have a tattoo removed and have nothing to worry about.



Once upon a time, getting a tattoo was a permanent decision. Now with the advancement in laser tattoo removal procedures, people now have a way to remove any unwanted tattoos. But of course with anything new, there are myths involved. Like the one about how tattoo removal is painful. Even though people may experience some discomfort during the laser tattoo removal process, the pain can only be described as serious as a tingling sensation. A numbing cream may also be applied to the site of the procedure, to reduce pain and discomfort.



Other people may say that not all colors can be removed. Again, this is not necessarily true. Fresh Start Tattoo Removal uses specifically designed lasers that target all colors of ink within the tattoo. (e.g. 532nm for red/oranges ink, 755nm for green/violet, 1064nm for blue/black ink). Also, laser tattoo removal does not leave visible scars. People may have heard about older models causing scarring, but the innovations have advanced so much, people do not have to worry about it when going through the procedure.



Finally, one of the biggest myths about laser tattoo removal is that it is expensive. There are a number of factors that come in to play, such as the size and the colors used in the tattoo. In terms of safety and effectiveness, Fresh Start Skin Care & Laser provides the best value when it comes to laser tattoo removal. To learn more facts about laser tattoo removal, call 781-321-0200.



