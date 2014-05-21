Fresh Start Skin Care & Laser Now Offering Free Consultations for Their Laser Removal Services

Wakefield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- As beach season and summer weather approaches, individuals will begin to wear short sleeves, shorts, skirts, and dresses, leaving the skin exposed. Many times, individuals want to get rid of body hair, or a tattoo that they have come to regret, in order to be comfortable in their own skin. Often, removal procedures can be difficult and painful. With certified estheticians for laser removals, Fresh Start Skin Care & Laser is pleased to announce they are now offering free consultations for their laser removal services.



During the consultation, the skin care specialists will examine their patients to get a grasp of how extensive the procedure will be. Their laser hair removal in Boston starts with a review of the patient’s medical history to see if a laser treatment is safe. Once it is deemed safe, they will utilize their innovative process to reduce the number of hairs and their density. Pigments will absorb the heat from the laser, which permanently destroy hair follicles. Patients will be required to receive up to seven laser treatments, in four-to-six week intervals.



When it comes to unwanted tattoos, the advanced Candela Alex TriVantage Laser will remove body art with minimal discomfort, reducing the chance of bruises and blisters. A free consultation for the most effective tattoo removal in Boston will show patients how affordable and easy it is to get rid of that tattoo in time for summer. There are multiple treatments necessary, but the result will be permanent. No longer will patients have to look at the tattoo they regret. To schedule a free consultation, contact Fresh Start Skin Care & Laser today.



About Fresh Start Skin Care & Laser

Fresh Start Skin Care & Laser is a tattoo removal company that specializes in providing people effective, safe and affordable tattoo removals and fades. The company is able to stay at the top of the industry by utilizing the most powerful laser technology that will clear all ink colors while being gentle on the skin. Clients of Fresh Start Skin Care & Laser come from many areas on the great northeast including Boston, Cambridge, Framingham, and Waltham. Potential clients can feel free to call 781-321-0200 and set up a free consultation. Whether people are looking for a tattoo removal or cover-up, Fresh Start Skin Care & Laser will take care of every need.



For more information, please visit the company website at http://www.freshstartskincare.com.