Fresh Start Skin Care & Laser Now Offering New Collagen Induction Therapy Treatment, MicroPen

Wakefield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- In an effort to renew the look of the skin, Fresh Start Skin Care & Laser is pleased to announce they are now offering the newest aesthetic procedure for facials in Boston, a Collagen Induction Therapy treatment called the MicroPen. The small needle on the tip of the pen will pierce the skin in a controllable manner, creating thousands of micro-channels and effectively stimulating collagen and elastin formation within the skin.



This new advanced CIT treatment is stainless steel, cordless, and provides a more comfortable treatment for the patient. Finding effective and practical ways to stimulate and replace lost collagen is considered part of the front line in the battle against aging. There are a variety of treatments that can be performed with the MicroPen, including the removal of scars, stretch marks, or slight wrinkles. Whether the face or neck is experiencing aging from too much sun exposure or there are scaly patches on the skin, the experienced professionals from Fresh Start Skin Care & Laser will effectively make the skin smoother for patient satisfaction.



To see how the MicroPen can help the skin, Fresh Start Skin Care & Laser offers free consultations to express to their clients the right path to take. The rates are highly affordable and the MicroPen will improve topical skincare delivery in a more effective way for an improved youthful appearance. One session lasts up to 45 minutes and additional sessions may be required depending on the severity of the issue.



In addition to their facial treatment services, Fresh Start Skin Care & Laser will utilize their high-performance laser to effectively and efficiently remove any unwanted tattoos. To inquire on a tattoo removal cost in Boston or to learn more about the micro-needling agent, MicroPen, please call 781-321-0200 today.



About Fresh Start Skin Care & Laser

Fresh Start Skin Care & Laser is a tattoo removal company that specializes in providing people effective, safe and affordable tattoo removals and fades. The company is able to stay at the top of the industry by utilizing the most powerful laser technology that will clear all ink colors while being gentle on the skin. Clients of Fresh Start Skin Care & Laser come from many areas on the great northeast including Boston, Cambridge, Framingham, and Waltham. Potential clients can feel free to call 781-321-0200 and set up a free consultation. Whether people are looking for a tattoo removal or cover-up, Fresh Start Skin Care & Laser will take care of every need.



For more information, please visit the company website at http://www.freshstartskincare.com.