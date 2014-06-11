Fresh Start Skin Care & Laser Now Taking Appointments for Tattoo Removals This Summer

Wakefield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- There are often scenarios where individuals feel regretful with a decision they have made. When it comes to tattoos and body ink, many people feel as if they are stuck with the finished product forever. With the advances in technology, and high performance of lasers, tattoos can effectively be removed. Fresh Start Skin Care & Laser, with their certified and trained tattoo removal specialists, are pleased to announce they are now taking appointments for tattoo removals this summer.



Through the help of their quality Alex TriVantage laser, tattoos will be effectively removed without causing hot spots that provide discomfort to the area where the tattoo is located. After multiple treatments, the tattoo will fade away, and the results will be permanent. The laser is equipped with a long pulse wavelength that effectively treats all colors associated with the ink. Those who have made a mistake can get a safe laser treatment from Fresh Start Skin Care & Laser for their tattoo removal in Boston.



While being treated with the laser, the professionals are also certified laser hair removal estheticians. Through a series of treatments, individuals will receive long-term hair reduction. The affordable pricing and highly effective laser hair removal in Boston will reduce the number of growing hairs up to 90 percent. Depending on the location of the hair removal, the laser can take up to an hour. Their equipment is safe and reliable, leaving patients completely satisfied with the end result. To make an appointment this summer, please contact Fresh Start Skin Care & Laser today.



About Fresh Start Skin Care & Laser

Fresh Start Skin Care & Laser is a tattoo removal company that specializes in providing people effective, safe and affordable tattoo removals and fades. The company is able to stay at the top of the industry by utilizing the most powerful laser technology that will clear all ink colors while being gentle on the skin. Clients of Fresh Start Skin Care & Laser come from many areas on the great northeast including Boston, Cambridge, Framingham, and Waltham. Potential clients can feel free to call 781-321-0200 and set up a free consultation. Whether people are looking for a tattoo removal or cover-up, Fresh Start Skin Care & Laser will take care of every need.



For more information, please visit the company website at http://www.freshstartskincare.com.