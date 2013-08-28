Fresh Start Skin Care & Laser Offering Free Consultations in the Boston Area for Fall 2013

Wakefield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- As tattoos become regretted and skin imperfections are put under the magnifying glass, many individuals don’t feel comfortable in their own skin. Now, Fresh Start Skin Care & Laser is announcing they are providing free initial consultations for any potential patients. The consultation will provide patients with the cost per treatment and how many treatments it will take to effectively remove the tattoo or skin spots. Whether suffering with acne scars, wrinkles, or an unwanted tattoo, the Candela Alex TriVantage Laser machine operated by the professionals at Fresh Start Skin Care & Laser will effectively get rid of any and all unwanted spots. This machine provides patients with the most reliable treatment and the professional laser technicians are all certified by the National Laser Institute.



The free consultation works as an advantage to those who are unsure of the process that goes into removing tattoos or skin spots. Specializing in tattoo removals near Boston, the professionals work diligently to ensure their patients are comfortable under the force of the laser. The advanced technologies and the treatment by the professionals will ensure there is no scarring, damage or discoloration to the surrounding skin.



If looking for a laser facial in Boston, Fresh Start Skin Care & Laser will provide a consultation to decide the best form of treatment. The Alex TriVantage laser has the unique and advanced ability to focus on the freckles, wrinkles, or pigment problems to minimize the discomfort. With the certified hands at the helm of Fresh Start Skin Care & Laser, potential patients will feel comfortable after their initial meeting. For more information on the services provided by Fresh Start Skin Care & Laser, please call 781-321-0200 or visit the website today.



About Fresh Start Skin Care & Laser

Fresh Start Skin Care & Laser is a tattoo removal company that specializes in providing people effective, safe and affordable tattoo removals and fades. The company is able to stay at the top of the industry by utilizing the most powerful laser technology that will clear all ink colors while being gentle on the skin. Clients of Fresh Start Skin Care & Laser come from many areas on the great northeast including Boston, Cambridge, Framingham, and Waltham. Potential clients can feel free to call 781-321-0200 and set up a free consultation. Whether people are looking for a tattoo removal or cover-up, Fresh Start Skin Care & Laser will take care of every need.



For more information, please visit the company website at http://www.freshstartskincare.com.