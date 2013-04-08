Fresh Water FACTORY Brings Awareness About the Value of Water

Cooranbong, New South Wales -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- Water is one of our most precious resources and one that all life on earth needs to survive. It is also a resource that hundreds of millions of people on earth go without proper access to day after day. In some dry counties in landlocked areas, there are millions of people who have to walk miles just to carry back this necessary commodity for a day's usage. To add to this issue, fresh water on earth is a resource that is becoming more scarce with the advent of ‘water wars’ a strong possibility within the next 15 years.



A company based in Australia is using solar power (night solar and day solar) and an option of electricity to turn air into water. With the initial technology 60% already in operation, by September 2013, it will be scaled down to backpack size, having the ability to generate 100 to 200 litres of pure fresh water a day. Ideal to suit hirise balconys, homes, boating, camping, post disaster areas, military, desert areas and third world countries.



The natural progression freshwaterFACTORY plans is a 40 foot shipping container that has 5 water generators inside producing 10,000 gallons of water a day. According to the resident Engineer, a total probability within the next 12 months – subject to available finance.



This technology could be a saving grace for many across the planet who suffer from droughts and lack of fresh water. Having fresh, clean water on tap can help fight diseases, cure dehydration, keeping crops alive that are needed for food. If it is to go global, this freshwaterFACTORY technology will help put a stop to hunger in places that have always had persistent issues with access to food and drink. Farming would be easier, drought areas could be watered and many remote African villages be saved.Visit Us On https://www.facebook.com/pages/Free-WATER/472969986083126



