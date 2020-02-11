Fresh Food Packaging Market Valued $112.62 Billion by 2026: CAGR 3.15%

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2020 -- Global fresh food packaging market is buyer-oriented, and hence with the rising demand for fresh food, and their extended shelf-life the market is expected to be on the rise. Global fresh food packaging market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.15% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 and achieve an estimated value of USD 112.62 billion by 2026 from its initial estimated value of USD 87.87 billion in 2018.



New highs will be made in the Fresh Food Packaging Market in 2019-2026. Fresh Food Packaging market report is a precise study of the FnB industry which explains what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are.



The Global Fresh Food Packaging market report contains all the company profiles of the major players and brands. The report displays important product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the FnB industry by the key players. The market drivers and restraints have been explained using SWOT analysis.



Fresh Food Packaging market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end user level. This report gives an edge to not only compete but also to outdo the competition.



Market drivers & restraint:

- Rising demand for fresh packaged and labeled food with no tampering to the products has led to a significant rise in the market of Global Fresh Food Packaging Market

- Growing awareness amongst the people about the products they are consuming and the effects that they have on the environment has led to a significant rise for the market

- Increase in disposable income of the world has led to a rise in the demand for better quality, fresh food products which bodes well for the future of the industry

- The rise in counterfeit packaging and products in the market has hindered the market growth

- The waste disposal system of the manufacturers during the production and packaging process has led to an overhaul of government regulations for the product and has halted the market growth

- Cheap local products and their supply has taken a major market share of the Global Fresh Food Packaging Market thereby reducing the growth of the Industry



Fresh Food Packaging Major Market Competitors:



-Amcor Limited

-Mondi

-Coveris

-Smurfit Kappa

-DuPont

The other players in the market are

-International Paper

-DS Smith

-Silgan Holdings Inc.

-WestRock Company

-Sealed Air

-Ultimate Packaging Ltd.

-Temkin International Inc.

Greenyard, Berry Global Inc., Packaging Corporation of America, Sonoco Products Company, American Packaging Corporation, Jabil Inc., ITC Limited, Innovia Films, Graham Packaging Company, BASF SE, Ampacet Corporation, Printpack, Bomarko Inc., Graphic Packaging International LLC, Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH, and Klöckner Pentaplast among others.



Market Segmentation:



By Package Material

-Polyethylene

-Polypropylene

-Paper

-Aluminium

-BOPET (biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate)

-Poly-vinyl Chloride

-Others (Glass, Wood, and Textiles)



By Pack Type

-Flexible Pack

-Converted Roll Stock

-Gusseted Bags

-Flexible Paper

-Corrugated Box

-Boxboard

-Cans

-Others (Stand-up Pouches, and Wicketed Bags)



By Application

-Meat & Meat Products

-Vegetables

-Seafood

-Fruits



Geography

-Europe

-Asia Pacific

-South America

-Middle East & Africa



Competitive Analysis:

Global fresh food packaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of fresh food packaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.



