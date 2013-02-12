FreshDrop Rebrands to FreshDrop.com with Lower Monthly Fee and Affiliate Program

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- FreshDrop.net, the original domain name marketplace is pleased to announce that they have rebranded as FreshDrop.com and lowered their membership price to only $19.95 per month. The leading domain name marketplace has also announced the availability of a lucrative new affiliate program. FreshDrop.com is the largest aggregator of dropped or expired domains and a leading domain name search tool for the .com investment community and professional domain name owners.



In today’s online business world, the right domain name can spell the difference between business success and failure. In the fight for the best available domain names in a marketplace where it seems that all the best locations are taken, the FreshDrop domain name search engine has helped thousands of business investors and professional domain name owners find the best available expired domains.



Now, the leading domain name aggregator has announced that they have rebranded and changed from FreshDrop.net to FreshDrop.com. In addition, they have lowered the price of their service to just $19.95 a month and unveiled a highly lucrative new affiliate program. “We are constantly working to improve our technology and the marketplace to bring the domain name sellers together with the domain name buyers,” said a FreshDrop.com spokesperson. “Our own domain name change makes us more accessible to our worldwide clients and an even more affordable and lucrative tool with our price drop and new affiliate program.”



FreshDrop’s pioneering technology allows customers to efficiently, quickly and accurately research the entire domain name aftermarket spectrum and identify profit opportunities in the purchase of domain names. Their search engine’s ‘set it and forget it' functionality makes it easy for users to define their criteria and have FreshDrop let them know when it is available. Buyers purchase domain names for SEO, Domain Parking, Affiliate Marketing, Blog Build Out, Business Development, Website Development, Traffic Monetization, Internet Marketing, and Domain Investment purposes.



Currently, FreshDrop.com analyzes more than eight million domain names and performs over a billion transactions per day to derive their leading analytics. “People spend thousands of dollars marketing and building their web presence, and if they go out of business, that domain name can be very valuable to new investors due to its residual traffic, backlinks and history,” said the spokesperson.



Now, FreshDrop.com users can earn substantial recurring commissions by referring colleagues to FreshDrop PRO subscription and accrue 50 percent lifetime residual income for their efforts. Users have nothing to lose and everything to gain as FreshDrop.com offers a hassle free, no- risk free-trial policy. New users can try the domain name search engine for seven days risk free and experience for themselves the power of FreshDrop.com. For more information, please visit http://www.freshdrop.com



About Freshdrop.com

Formed in 2007, FreshDrop is the first commercially available centralized search engine to find domain names across all major auction houses and aftermarkets. Their pioneering technology allows customers to accurately identify profit opportunities in the purchase of domain names via quick, accurate, and efficient research of the entire aftermarket spectrum of domain names. Users set their own criteria for search and the search engine notifies them when the domain becomes available.