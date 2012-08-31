Freshessays.com Gains Attention for Its Unique Essay Plagiarism Check System

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2012 -- Some students are gifted when it comes to writing essays. Other students are not. Unfortunately for the latter group of students, essays are an important part of school. From admission essays for college to PhD dissertations, essay writing is an unavoidable part of the education system.



Fortunately, the internet has opened up new opportunities for those who don’t have the time – or skill – to write a top-quality essay. At FreshEssays.com, students can order virtually any type of essay – from high school book reports to doctoral theses.



The website calls itself Fresh Essays because every paper is custom written by expert writers in the United Kingdom and the United States. Essays are not reworded over and over again to make them appear unique. Instead, every essay is written to be fresh and unique from the ground up.



A spokesperson for FreshEssays.com explained how the site seeks to attract students from around the world:



“The secret to our success is our English-speaking team of writers. These writers are experts in a wide variety of fields, and we work hard to match each essay order with a qualified, professional writer who is well-versed in the subject matter. Our website features plenty of testimonials from past clients, and we take pride in our high success rate.”



Another feature that FreshEssays.com hopes will attract students is its affordable pricing plans. The website offers instant quotes on any types of essays from the high school to PhD level. Visitors can select the number of pages that need to be written, as well as the deadline, in order to see how much it will cost to buy an essay. Free bonus features, like bibliographies, references, formatting, and revisions, are also included in each essay order.



A spokesperson explained why the free revisions feature is particularly popular:



“Our customers love the free revisions guarantee. Very few students ask for any revisions but the guarantee gives students piece of mind they we will produce the essay exactly as they want it.”



The website also claims that its essay writing service is legal under college policies, provided that students use the paper as a source for ideas and reference the paper properly. When using the paper for other purposes, the legality of the custom essays depends on the bylaws of each specific college.



However, since each essay is written to be completely unique, plagiarism is not an issue, and it is virtually impossible for colleges to determine whether or not a student paid for a custom essay. To ensure plagiarism will not be a problem, FreshEssays.com will also check every paper twice with plagiarism checking tools.



Ultimately, FreshEssays.com wants to provide a safe and legal way for students to save time on their next essay project. College is a busy time for many students, and a good essay can take days – even weeks – to complete. With a history of happy customers and free revisions options available, FreshEssays.com seeks to impress students all over the world.



About FreshEssays.com

FreshEssays.com provides custom written essays to students around the world. Essays are written by expert English-speaking writers and each paper is checked twice for plagiarism. For more information, please visit: http://www.freshessays.com