Freshline Gourmet Shares Authentic Quality Greek Foods

Nicosia, Cyprus -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- The food experts and inspectors at I.C.B. Services Ltd have recently established their Freshline Gourmet (http://www.freshline-gourmet.com) food distribution enterprise, with a mission to provide an extensive line of the highest quality, great tasting & all natural foods Greece has to offer, all of which have previously been meticulously inspected through the company's auditing and certification arm (www.certin.net). By doing so, they want to expand the presence of Authentic Greek foods of guaranteed certified quality to both European and International markets. The Freshline Gourmet team, strongly believes that people deserve to enjoy outstanding quality foods reassured by knowing that these have been produced with attention not only to taste and origin, but also to consistency, nutritional value, and most importantly, food safety.



“We are very excited to bring health and longevity to family tables across the world, by providing them with some of the highest quality foods Greece has to offer. We feel confident that our new venture will prove to be an overwhelming success and that we will contribute considerably in increasing Greece’s food export activity,” said Andri Andreou, Managing Director of I.C.B. Services Ltd.



The company's Non-GMO, Gluten Free Extra Virgin Olive Oil of extremely low acidity (commonly below 0.2% at harvest) recently hit store shelves in the UK, while very soon International delicatessens and supermarkets will enjoy Freshline Gourmet's Balsamic Vinegar, Olive Pomace Oil, Feta Cheese, Hard Cheeses, Greek Yogurts, Canned Fruits, Ice Cream, Desserts, Sweets, Wines, Greek Salads, Greek Pies, Ready Meals, Marmalades, Honey as well as Olives & Olive Pastes. As customer demand for certain Greek foods increases, Freshline Gourmet will keep expanding its product range to better fulfill the needs of its customers. As the company grows, it forms new partnerships with the best small scale producers (from different regions of Greece) of various carefully selected natural foods, all of which adhere to their very strict quality control guidelines.



These small producers of genuine Greek products (some even home made), find a way to export their products through Freshline Gourmet, taking advantage of the knowledge and guidance they provide, while at the same time assuring their customers on the authenticity, quality, origin, taste, nutritional value and last but not least the food safety of the products they sell.



