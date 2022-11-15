Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges False and Misleading Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2022 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements made in connection with the Freshworks' September 2021 initial public offering ("IPO").



Investors who purchased shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: January 3, 2023.



San Mateo, CA based Freshworks Inc., a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide.



On or about September 22, 2021, Freshworks conducted its IPO, offering 28.5 million shares of its common stock to the investing public at a price of $36 per share (the "Offering Price").



Freshworks Inc reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $249.65 million in 2020 to $371.02 million in 2021, and that its Net Loss increased from $57.29 million in 2020 to $191.99 million in 2021.



Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) declined to $11.92 per share on November 7, 2022.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) common shares , that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the Offering Documents used to effectuate Freshworks' IPO were false and misleading and omitted to state that, at the time of the offering, the Company's business had encountered obstacles, that as a result, Freshworks' net dollar retention rate was plateauing, and its revenue growth rate and billings were decelerating, and that as the truth about the Company's business reached the market, the value of its shares declined dramatically, causing Freshworks investors to suffer significant damages.



