Friction modifiers are additives that are commonly used in the application of lubrication to reduce the co-efficiency of friction and improve lubricity and also efficiency in the machines. Friction modifiers have applications in the automotive segment, engineering vehicles, aviation, marine, railway, machinery, and others. The market is estimated to reach USD 1,131.7 Million by 2026 at a significant CAGR of 3% from USD 872.9 Million in the year 2018.



Our team of analysts has implemented a set of avant-garde analytical tools, including Porter's Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to offer meaningful insights into the future growth prospects of the global Friction Modifiers industry. The report efficiently evaluates significant market information via both primary and secondary research and derives industry-leading insights to help readers gain an accurate concept of the Friction Modifiers market.



COVID-19 Impact on the Global Friction Modifiers Market

The latest research report draws attention to the hostile impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the Friction Modifiers market and its vital segments and sub-segments. Besides offering critical insights into the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on the global economic landscape, the report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the contributing elements for the recent downturn of this business vertical. The global Friction Modifiers market has been adversely impacted by the pandemic, which has brought about several disruptive changes to the market dynamics and demand trends. It has led to acute financial hurdles that have slowed down the progress of the businesses involved in this sector and flustered the global supply chains and logistics. Hence, the report is inclusive of the overall impact of the pandemic on the growth of the Friction Modifiers market and assesses its impact on the market in the post-COVID scenario.



Leading companies profiled in the report include:

Lubrizol Corporation, Croda International PLC, Vanderbilt Chemicals, LLC, BASF SE, Chevron Corporation, F.I.L.A. Group, BRB International BV, Kings Industries, Inc., Afton Chemical Corporation, and LANXESS., others



Market Drivers

The market is propelled due to the growing demands for friction modifiers in the manufacturing industries and also in the automotive segment due to the efficiency of optimal mechanical products and more fuel efficiency that is attributed to the reduced emission of carbon dioxide. The automotive industry is growing as an emerging economy due to the rise in incomes because of the friction modifiers. The market is restrained due to the high maintenance cost of the modifiers and low availability of skilled laborers. The shift in trends toward the use of alternative fuel sources and the expansion of the electric vehicles sector is estimated to restrain the friction modifiers market.



Global Friction Modifiers Market Segmentation:

The latest report highlights the major product types manufactured across this industry, their application areas, and end-use industries.



Type of Modifiers Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Organic Friction Modifiers (OFM)

Organomolybdenum Friction Modifiers (MoFM)

Polymer Friction Modifiers (PFM)

Dispersed Nanoparticles



Compound Types Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Organic

Inorganic



Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Automotive

Engineering Vehicles

Aviation

Marine

Railway

Machinery

Others

Regional Analysis



On the basis of regional terminology, the market is distributed amongst North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in terms of revenue and is estimated to witness significant market growth during the forecast period. The market in this region is propelled due to the growth in the automotive and manufacturing industries.



Additionally, the report classifies the global Friction Modifiers market into several significant regions, such as:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Valuable Points Covered in the Report:

The report analyzes the global Friction Modifiers market segmentation on the basis of product type, application, end-user, region, and leading competitors.

The report includes an exhaustive assessment of the present market situation, downstream buyers, and upstream feedstock.

The report enumerates the business expansion strategies adopted by leading market players, such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, R&D investments, and product innovations, technological upgradation, etc.

The study gauges the impact of modern technologies, such as artificial intelligence and big data analytics, and social media platforms on the development of the Friction Modifiers market in the near future.



Frequently asked questions answered in the report:

How has the global Friction Modifiers market expanded over the historical years (2017-2018)?

What are the current and future market outlooks of the global Friction Modifiers industry, based on the regional landscape?

What are the significant challenges and opportunities prevailing in the global Friction Modifiers market?

Which emerging market segments are expected to deliver a significant CAGR over the forecast timeline?

Which geographical segment witnessed the highest demand for Friction Modifiers in 2019?



Table of contents

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Friction Modifiers Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Friction Modifiers Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. High increasing number of heavy-duty & passenger vehicles

4.2.2.2. The demand for higher efficiency by the industrial equipment

4.2.2.3. Technological advancements in the friction modifiers formulation

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Revolution with the electric vehicle market

4.2.3.2. Easy availability of cheaper substitutes of friction modifiers

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis



Chapter 5. Friction Modifiers Market By Type of Modifiers Insights & Trends



