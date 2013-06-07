Friction Products and Materials Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Friction is the resistive force between two contacts that stop the objects from sliding. Friction occurs between all three forms of materials such as solid objects, gases and liquids. Fluid friction is the friction between liquids. Friction materials are used to enhance the performance of vehicles, their efficiency and appearance. Major application areas of friction products and materials are light trucks, aircrafts, railways, passenger cars, commercial vehicles in addition to other industrial applications.



Friction products included in the above mentioned areas are brake shoes, brake pads, discs, automotive brakes, brake lining and drum brake. Brake friction materials include materials such as magnesium oxide, steel fiber, barium, resin, aluminium oxide and friction dust. The above mentioned materials are used to improve thermal stability, wear resistance and strength.



Passenger cars and ground transportation holds one of the largest market share followed by industrial sector aircrafts and railways. The materials used in the brake pads for passenger cars can be segmented as ceramic or hybrid, semi metallic and low metallic. The use of these three materials can be further segmented on the basis of favorability across the geographies.



Some of the key participants in this market include Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd., Federal-Mogul Corporation, Nisshinbo Brake Inc., ITT, Fras-le S A, Carlisle Brake & Friction, ADVICS Co., Ltd, Honeywell Corporation etc. Of these Honeywell corporation has launched a volley of newly advanced materials and products such as cutting edge brake pad technologies, introduction of new aftermarket brake pads and others.



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter's five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players.



