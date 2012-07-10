Friday Shirts Adds New Styles to Existing Mens Lines

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- Friday Shirts has been known for fantastic deals on quality shirts from top quality lines. Now they are increasing that variety with a few new styles for men and young men alike. When it comes to men’s casual wear it is hard to go wrong with classic surf and beach wear. Since the 50’s men all over the world have rocked Hawiian and Havanna shirt designs to bring a bit of upscale flair to a fun casual environment.



Friday Shirts takes classic styles and makes them accessible to anyone who can shop online. It is easy to get into a new style or just to get some new pieces to add to a men’s casual wear collection with Friday Shirts.



With a commitment to quality they offer only the top names in means beach and summer casual wear. Companies like Cubavera, Nyna, Perry Ellis and the Havana Shirt company are just a few of the quality labels that Friday Shirts works with to provide the very best and very newest in men’s casual beachwear.



The selection moves from standard beach fashions to more modern casual shirts like Izod and Calvin Klein polo and long sleeve wear. Friday Shirts continues to branch into all manner of men’s casual wear at prices that anyone can afford. When a customer is looking for Hawiian, Havana or Guyabera shirts, or something more simple like a classic button or polo, they need look no further than the new selections at Friday Shirts.



To see the new line of shirts be sure to visit Friday Shirts online.